Man fatally stabbed in north Houston apartment complex, officials investigating
HOUSTON - Harris County deputies are on their way to an apartment complex after receiving reports of a stabbing.
Details are limited at this time, but deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 13870 block of Ella Boulevard near W. Rankin to the Cranbrook Forest apartment complex about a deadly stabbing.
Officials say they found a man dead from what looked to be multiple stab wounds.
Ella Boulevard stabbing
No other details have been released at this time as this is an active scene. We will continue to update this story as it develops.