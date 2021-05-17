Man fatally shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man outside of a store in northeast Houston.
Officers responded to the scene in the 6700 block of Lockwood Drive around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a wounded man lying outside in front of the store.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say there was reportedly a disturbance between the man and another person, and at some point, shots were fired.
The suspect fled the scene. No description of the suspect has been released.
