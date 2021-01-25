Man fatally shot in parking lot of SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 8400 block of Broadway Street around 8:50 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, the man may have been involved in a physical altercation earlier in the day and then left the location.
As he returned later, police say he got out of his car, was approached by a male suspect and was shot.
Authorities say the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.