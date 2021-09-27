Man fatally shot during possible road rage disturbance in southeast Houston
article
HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed on Sunday night in what Houston police believe to be a possible road rage disturbance.
The deadly shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Griggs Road in southeast Houston.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man is said to be in his 20s to 30s.
No information on a suspect has been released. The HPD Homicide Division is investigating.
