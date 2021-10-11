Man fatally shot at northwest Harris County motel

article

The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a motel in northwest Harris County.

The shooting was reported around 8:18 p.m. Sunday in the 19000 block of the North Freeway near Greenforest Drive.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be 35-40 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased.

According to HCSO, witnesses told deputies they saw a black male with a slender build, 5’7"-5’8" tall, running from the room where the man was shot. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, dark denim jeans, white athletic shoes and a face covering.

The sheriff’s office says other motel guests went to aid the wounded man until first responders arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP