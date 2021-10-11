Man fatally shot at northwest Harris County motel
The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a motel in northwest Harris County.
The shooting was reported around 8:18 p.m. Sunday in the 19000 block of the North Freeway near Greenforest Drive.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be 35-40 years old, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased.
According to HCSO, witnesses told deputies they saw a black male with a slender build, 5’7"-5’8" tall, running from the room where the man was shot. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, dark denim jeans, white athletic shoes and a face covering.
The sheriff’s office says other motel guests went to aid the wounded man until first responders arrived.
The investigation is ongoing.
Advertisement