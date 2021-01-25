Man fatally shot, another injured in car in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating after a man was found dead and another wounded inside of a car in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Reed Road around 8 p.m. Sunday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The man who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say there may have been an altercation before several shots were fired.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene.

Advertisement

Authorities will speak to witnesses and review surveillance video.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS