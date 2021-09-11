Man extricated out of his truck, airlifted after crashing into Halloween store

article

Deputies are looking into what caused a man to crash his truck into a Halloween store in northwest Harris County overnight Saturday.

According to Sgt. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff's Office, it happened at Top Dog Halloween Store on Northwest Freeway a little after midnight. When officials arrived, they found a silver GMC Sierra that crashed into the store and had to be extricated from his truck.

The unidentified man suffered serious injuries, so Life Flight was called to take the man to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

It's unclear if the driver was under the influence, as of this writing, but a witness told authorities he was seen speeding before leaving the roadway. Additionally, deputies say they do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt.