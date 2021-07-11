'Erratic' driver killed after crashing into 2 other cars, slamming into concrete barrier and rolling

article

A man, police say, driving down I-45 ‘erratically’ has been killed Sunday overnight after he crashed into two other cars before slamming into a concrete barrier and landing on its roof.

According to HPD, it happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on I-45 South and Cypresswood.

Witnesses told authorities the victim was driving erratically before he crashed into two cars and the concrete barrier before he flipped and ultimately landed on his roof.

The driver has not been identified and it's unclear if the other victims suffered any injuries but the freeway was closed for several hours due to the crash.

This is a developing story.

