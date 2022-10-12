Authorities say a driver did not stop to render aid after hitting a man along the Tomball Parkway.

The deadly crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. in the 19100 block of the Tomball Parkway near Perry Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a man and a woman had gotten into a verbal altercation in a car, and the man got out of the vehicle. Authorities say the woman drove away and left the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a witness reported that a short time later the man who had gotten out of the vehicle laid down in the roadway and was struck by an unknown, dark-color vehicle.

Authorities say the driver did not stop and drove off southbound on the Tomball Parkway.

The man who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still searching for the driver who hit the man.