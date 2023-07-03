The Texas Rangers have launched an investigation into the death of a man at Harris County jail. The man died Saturday after suffering an apparent medical emergency.

Ramon Thomas, 30, was found unresponsive with a low pulse in his cell. Jail medical staff immediately began lifesaving efforts.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., a Houston Fire Department ambulance transported Thomas to Ben Taub Hospital, and he was pronounced deceased at 10:44 p.m.Thomas had no obvious physical injuries. He had been in jail since April 19.

The death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

In addition, the death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.