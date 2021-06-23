Man dies after shooting, crash in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Police say a driver crashed after he was shot in southwest Houston. He did not survive his injuries.
The incident was initially reported as a crash around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Wilcrest Drive.
Authorities arrived and discovered that a vehicle had sideswiped a telephone pole and then crashed into a carport.
Police say a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to his side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to HPD, people in a nearby apartment did not hear a gunshot but did hear some commotion.
A description of the suspect has not been released at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division.
