Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after house fire in north Montgomery County

Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 26 Houston

Man dies in Montgomery County house fire

A man has died after a house fire in Montgomery County near Willis.

WILLIS, Texas - Officials say a man has died after firefighters pulled him from a burning house near Willis.

North Montgomery County firefighters responded to a house fire in the 17100 block of South Cochran just after midnight Tuesday.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 HOUSTON NEWSLETTER

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, firefighters were told that a victim was potentially in the residence.

Officials say fire was burning on one side of the house, and firefighters held the fire at bay while another fire crew made entry through a window on the other side of the home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the firefighters were able to locate the man and brought him out. Officials say medics immediately started life-saving measures, but the man did not survive.

The fire is under investigation.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS