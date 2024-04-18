Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to a distress call in northwest Houston, where a truck had fallen on a man, causing bleeding.

The accident happened at the 4500 block of N Sam Houston Parkway West and Bencrest Drive Thursday afternoon. Authorities say a truck rolled on a tow driver as he unloaded it for an auction. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

