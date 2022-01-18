Man charged with stabbing his pregnant girlfriend turns himself into police

article

The man wanted for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend last week has turned himself in to police, authorities said.



Emmanuel Mallard, 27, turned himself in last Friday around 6 p.m. at the HPD Edward A. Thomas Building.



Mallard is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and violation of a protective order in the 208th State District Court.



The report stated the victim, Jeremeisha Richards, 27, was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.



Detectives determined Mallard stabbed Richards, who is five months pregnant with his child, on both sides of her stomach, back and then struck her several times in the head with a tire iron.



That’s when, officers said, Mallard then cut Richards’ clothing off and poured lighter fluid on her. Mallard then soaked Richards’ shirt in lighter fluid, lit it on fire, and threw it on her.



Police said Richards managed to diver the shirt, struck Mallard with an object, and then ran away from him.



Houston Fire Department Arson detectives are also investigating the incident as the residence became engulfed in flames.



No word yet if a bond has been set for Mallard.