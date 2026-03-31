Social media trend leads to multiple arrests at abandoned Spring property

The Brief Six people, including juveniles, were arrested for trespassing at an abandoned Main Street America site. A 16-year-old was found with a loaded handgun and now faces additional charges. Authorities warn viral social media trends can lead to serious legal consequences.



A popular social media trend centered around exploring abandoned buildings has led to multiple arrests in Spring.

Social media trend leads to multiple arrests for trespassing

What we know:

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies responded on Monday to reports of suspicious individuals at the abandoned Main Street America property along the North Freeway. The location, once a showroom for model homes and furniture, has long been vacant, and is clearly marked with "No Trespassing" signs.

When deputies arrived, they found six individuals unlawfully on the property. As officers attempted to make contact, one suspect — a 16-year-old — fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended after a brief chase and was found to be carrying a loaded handgun. Authorities say he also resisted arrest.

The remaining individuals — identified as Ashley Escobar, Yorleni Escobar, Maria Ramirez, Joaquin Hargraves, and a 15-year-old juvenile — were detained at the scene.

Investigators determined the group had visited the property after seeing it featured in a social media challenge and wanted to explore it themselves.

Four of the suspects — all 17 or older — were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of criminal trespass. Their bonds were set at $100 each. The two younger juveniles were taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center on the same charge.

The 16-year-old faces additional charges, including resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

What they're saying:

Authorities are now warning the public, especially parents, about the risks associated with viral online trends.

"This is a reminder to our community: trespassing on this property is illegal and will result in arrest," said Constable Mark Herman. "These social media challenges are not harmless trends; they can lead to serious legal consequences. Parents, please speak with your children about making smart and safe decisions."

Officials say they will continue monitoring the area and enforcing trespassing laws.