Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old from Houston found safe
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Amber Alert issued Monday morning has been canceled after the 1-year-old was found safe.
1-year-old found safe in Houston
The young girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe. Our initial report can be found below.
The backstory:
Carlie Amiricle Fontenett was reportedly last seen around 11 p.m. from a home on Noel Street near Larkspur Street in Southeast Houston, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.
According to officials, she was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes.
Houston Police Department detectives believed Fontenett was in imminent danger.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Texas Center for the Missing.