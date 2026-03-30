Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old from Houston found safe

By
Updated  March 30, 2026 9:41am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Carlie Amiricle Fontenett,1, has been found safe after initially being reported missing out of Southeast Houston.
    • She was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes.
    • Houston Police Department detectives believe Fontenett is in imminent danger.

HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Amber Alert issued Monday morning has been canceled after the 1-year-old was found safe.

1-year-old found safe in Houston

The young girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe. Our initial report can be found below. 

The backstory:

Carlie Amiricle Fontenett was reportedly last seen around 11 p.m. from a home on Noel Street near Larkspur Street in Southeast Houston, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes.

Houston Police Department detectives believed Fontenett was in imminent danger.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Texas Center for the Missing.

Missing PersonsHouston