Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old from Houston found safe

The Brief Carlie Amiricle Fontenett,1, has been found safe after initially being reported missing out of Southeast Houston. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes. Houston Police Department detectives believe Fontenett is in imminent danger.



A Houston Regional Amber Alert issued Monday morning has been canceled after the 1-year-old was found safe.

1-year-old found safe in Houston

The young girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe. Our initial report can be found below.

The backstory:

Carlie Amiricle Fontenett was reportedly last seen around 11 p.m. from a home on Noel Street near Larkspur Street in Southeast Houston, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

According to officials, she was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes.

Houston Police Department detectives believed Fontenett was in imminent danger.