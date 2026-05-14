Expand / Collapse search

Texas Medical Center stabbing arrest: Man charged with robbery, kidnapping of Houston Methodist employee

By
Updated  May 14, 2026 9:47am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Suspect arrested in Texas Medical Center garage stabbing

Suspect arrested in Texas Medical Center garage stabbing

Perry Green has been arrested and charged in the stabbing of a Houston Methodist researcher in a parking garage in the Texas Medical Center.

The Brief

    • Perry Green, 46, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.
    • A Houston Methodist employee was stabbed on Monday in a parking garage.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital but is now recovering at home.

HOUSTON - A man has been charged in the stabbing of a Houston Methodist employee on Monday.

According to court records, Perry Green, 46, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Records show he was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Perry Green (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Houston Methodist employee stabbed in garage

The backstory:

On Monday morning, an alert went out to staff stating a Houston Methodist employee was found stabbed in her vehicle on Level 5 of the Texas Medical Center Garage 1 on Fannin Street around 6:47 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds and has since been released.

The Source: The information in this article comes from court records and police.

HoustonNewsCrime and Public Safety