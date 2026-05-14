The Brief Perry Green, 46, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping. A Houston Methodist employee was stabbed on Monday in a parking garage. The victim was taken to the hospital but is now recovering at home.



A man has been charged in the stabbing of a Houston Methodist employee on Monday.

According to court records, Perry Green, 46, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Records show he was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Perry Green (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Houston Methodist employee stabbed in garage

The backstory:

On Monday morning, an alert went out to staff stating a Houston Methodist employee was found stabbed in her vehicle on Level 5 of the Texas Medical Center Garage 1 on Fannin Street around 6:47 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds and has since been released.