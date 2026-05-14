Texas Medical Center stabbing arrest: Man charged with robbery, kidnapping of Houston Methodist employee
HOUSTON - A man has been charged in the stabbing of a Houston Methodist employee on Monday.
According to court records, Perry Green, 46, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.
Records show he was arrested on Wednesday evening.
Perry Green (Photo: Houston Police Department)
Houston Methodist employee stabbed in garage
The backstory:
On Monday morning, an alert went out to staff stating a Houston Methodist employee was found stabbed in her vehicle on Level 5 of the Texas Medical Center Garage 1 on Fannin Street around 6:47 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds and has since been released.
The Source: The information in this article comes from court records and police.