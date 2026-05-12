Houston police release photo of man sought in Texas Medical Center garage stabbing

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The Brief A Houston Methodist employee was stabbed on Monday in a parking garage. The victim was taken to the hospital but is now recovering at home. Police released a new suspect of a man they are searching for.



Houston police have shared a new photo of a man sought in connection to the stabbing of a Houston Methodist employee in a Texas Medical Center garage on Monday.

The backstory:

On Monday morning, an alert went out to staff stating a Houston Methodist employee was found stabbed in her vehicle on Level 5 of the Texas Medical Center Garage 1 on Fannin Street. University of Texas Police Houston say the stabbing happened at 6:47 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds and has since been released.

What they're saying:

Houston Methodist tells FOX 26 they are maintaining heightened security awareness across their campus out of an abundance of caution. They say there is no indication of an active or imminent threat to the campus.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the stabbing is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800.