Houston Methodist employee found stabbed in Texas Medical Center garage

The Brief A Houston Methodist employee was found stabbed in a Texas Medical Center Garage 1 on Fannin Street. Police believed the stabbing happened at 6:47 a.m. Authorities shared a surveillance video image of a possible suspect.



Law enforcement are searching for a suspect believed to have stabbed a woman in the Texas Medical Center garage.

Stabbing in Texas Medical Center

What we know:

On Monday morning, an alert went out to staff stating a Houston Methodist employee was found stabbed in her vehicle inside Texas Medical Center Garage 1 on level 5 on Fannin Street by police.

University of Texas Police Houston say the stabbing happened at 6:47 a.m.

Authorities posted a surveillance video image of a possible suspect. He is described as a Black male and appeared to be wearing a red or orange hoodie with black pants and black tennis shoes.

What we don't know:

There has been no official statement on the employee's wellbeing. Officials have not identified the employee.

What you can do:

If you have any questions or information about the incident, you are asked to contact TMC Police at 713–795–0000 or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.