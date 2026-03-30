Houston airport TSA wait times: Check IAH, Hobby wait time today, March 30

The Brief Houston Airports are reporting wait times of under 15 minutes at IAH and Hobby. Bush Airport in Houston has only Terminal A and E open Monday. Check wait times before you go and allow plenty of time to get through security.



Travelers across the country are still wary of heading to the airports with staffing shortages impacting the wait time at security.

Here's how to check the wait times at Bush and Hobby Airport.

Check Houston airport wait times

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Travelers at Bush Airport on Monday will experience reduced screening lanes with only Terminal A and E open. Wait times on Monday morning were under 15 minutes.

To check which terminals are open, whether TSA Pre-Check and CLEAR are available and how long the wait is, click here.

William P. Hobby Airport

Security checkpoint wait times at Hobby Airport were under 15 minutes on Monday morning. Travelers are still advised to arrive early.

To check the latest wait times, click here.

TSA workers getting paid

What they're saying:

TSA issued this statement on Monday:

"Most TSA employees received a retroactive paycheck today that included at least two full paychecks covering pay periods 4 and 5 today. TSA officers are grateful to President Trump and Secretary Mullin for their leadership to put money back into the pockets of TSA employees who worked without pay during the ongoing Democrat DHS shutdown. Working without pay forced more than 500 officers to leave TSA and thousands were forced to call out.

A small population might see a slight delay due to a variety of reasons, including financial institution processing times or issues with their direct deposit. We are working aggressively with USDA’s National Finance Center to complete processing for the half paycheck they are owed from pay period 3 as soon as possible."

Meanwhile:

The president last week signed a deal that will pay Transportation Security Administration workers.

White House border czar Tom Homan said in an interview over the weekend that he hopes TSA agents will be paid by Monday or Tuesday. They’ve gone without paychecks for 45 days now, with hundreds calling in or quitting and leading to long lines at some airports.