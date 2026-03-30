Texas man and convicted rapist pleads guilty in neo-Nazi child exploitation case

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The Brief Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 26, of Spring, Texas, pleaded guilty to leading an online neo-Nazi group that coerced children into producing abuse and self-harm material. Operating since 2020, the group called "CVLT" used Nazi symbols and nihilist ideologies to groom and degrade victims, aiming to create what prosecutors described as an "army of sadist followers." Already serving 33 years for a separate conviction, Merritt now faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in federal prison at his January 2027 sentencing.



A Texas man and convicted rapist has pleaded guilty to leading a violent online neo-Nazi criminal enterprise that systematically coerced children into producing child sexual abuse material and images of self-harm, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 26, of Spring, Texas, pleaded guilty in a California federal court to one count of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Merritt, known online as "eTerror," acted as an administrator for an extremist group called "CVLT," which used neo-Nazism, nihilism, and pedophilia as its core principles to groom and degrade vulnerable victims.

Merritt is currently serving a 33-year prison sentence in Virginia for a separate conviction and remains in federal custody.

A "Machinery of Exploitation"

The backstory:

According to the plea agreement, Merritt and his co-defendants operated CVLT beginning as early as 2020. The group targeted children, primarily young girls, enticing and later coercing them into producing "gore" and sadistic abuse material. Investigators found that the group utilized Nazi symbols and extremist philosophies to further degrade their victims.

"Merritt was one of the online administrators who made CVLT's monstrous machinery of child exploitation run," said Assistant Attorney General John A. Eisenberg of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Federal prosecutors said the group’s ultimate goal was to create an "army of sadist followers" by exposing children to violent content and anarchist ideologies. Merritt admitted to harming at least five minor victims through these tactics.

International Investigation

Dig deeper:

The investigation into CVLT spanned multiple continents, involving Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and law enforcement agencies in France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Europol.

"This sick, perverted criminal led an effort to prey on vulnerable children through the internet," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California. "The only way to keep the public safe is to lock him up in prison for as long as possible."

Three of Merritt’s co-defendants have also faced charges:

Clint Jordan Lopaka Nahooikaika Borge, 42, of Hawaii, and Collin John Thomas Walker, 24, of New Jersey, both pleaded guilty to similar charges in late 2025.

Rohan Rane, 29, is currently in custody in France pending extradition to the United States.

Sentencing

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Hernán D. Vera has scheduled Merritt’s sentencing for Jan. 7, 2027. He faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.