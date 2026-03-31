The Brief A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being hit by at least three vehicles on the North Freeway. Officials believe the man was trying to cross the freeway when he was hit. At this time, the victim has not been identified.



Harris County authorities were called to a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in north Houston near the Greenspoint area.

What we know:

Around 9 p.m., Major Blendermann says deputies were called to an auto-pedestrian crash along the North Freeway near Rankin and Greens Road.

Officials learned a man had been hit by at least three vehicles in the northbound lanes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Blendermann reports the man appeared to have been trying to cross the freeway when he was hit.

All three vehicles stopped, Blendermann stated.

It does not appear speed or alcohol was a factor at the time.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

Major Blendermann says it is unconfirmed if the victim had been hit by other vehicles.