Man charged with murder in shooting death of Sierra Rhodd

The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Andre Colson with murder in the shooting death of Sierra Rhodd.

Rhodd, a 20-year-old with disabilities was shot and killed last month while lying in her bed in Cypress.

Family provided this photo of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd.

Colson, 26, is currently in Harris County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Rhodd family has been through a lot, losing both Sierra and her father Michael Rhodd just days apart.

The mother of Sierra Rhodd and wife of Michael Rhodd spoke on camera with FOX 26 just days ago for the first time since losing both her husband and daughter.

Michael Rhodd was shot and killed by his father-in-law during a family dispute.