Friends remember Sierra Rhodd, as well as her father

Sierra Rhodd's friends are finding comfort in knowing she and her father, Michael, are together.



"Before he passed, he told everybody, I just want my baby girl back and now he has her back," said Brooke Elliot.



Sierra Rhodd was shot to death on Sunday while sleeping in her northwest Harris County home. The 20-year-old lived with her parents.



On Friday night, shortly after a candlelight vigil for Sierra, Michael was shot and killed.



Investigators say the shooter was his father-in-law and claimed it was out of self-defense. The case will be presented to a grand jury.

Sierra's friends are now trying to process losing both in less than a week.



"Even though we were close with Sierra, we were also close with the family. We've known these people for as long as we've known Sierra," added Brooke.

Brooke described Michael as a father figure to many of Sierra's friends.



"It was basically just one big family," added Blake Sanders.



Richard Winningham says he dated Sierra for a while and remained close with her and her family.



"Last night, he actually said -- he was supposed to come over today," Richard said.



Now, their focus is supporting Sierra's mother.



"I love her and we're all here for her," added Richard.



The group is remembering Sierra as someone who loved horses and being with her friends and family.



"Even with her cerebral palsy and everything, she loved riding horses that was her favorite thing to do, and one of her dreams was to go barrel racing," Richard said smiling.

"No matter how they treated her at any point in her life, she always had love for everybody," said Brooke. "She never really spoke bad about anyone. She always forgave and she always worried. No matter what the circumstance. She always worried about her friends and the people that she cared about the most."



The friends say they are working on putting together a benefit to help Sierra's mother.



Funeral services for Sierra are on Friday, September 25 at Calvary Chapel West in Cypress.