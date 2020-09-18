Vigil held for 20-year-old Harris County woman who was shot while sleeping

A vigil was held Friday night for 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd who was shot and killed through her windows in her home as she was sleeping.



Her father, Micheal Rhodd, says Sierra was always thinking about others and concerned with others noticing her disability.

RELATED: Sierra Rhodd's brother speaks for first time since shooting: "I'm heartbroken"



The family telling FOX 26 Sierra had Cerebral Palsy but she was just starting to embrace it.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



“She was always worried about what others thought about her, with her disability,” Michael said.



A crowd of mourners gathered at Pocket Park in Houston to carry on her memory.

RELATED: Judge finds no probable cause against teen girl accused in slaying of disabled NW Harris Co. woman



Sierra’s mother, Krystal Rhodd, says the funeral service for her daughter will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 4 p.m.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Funeral services will take place on Friday, September 25 at Calvary Chapel West in Cypress.