Sierra Rhodd's brother speaks for first time since shooting: "I'm heartbroken"

The teenage brother of a young woman who was shot and killed in her bedroom is speaking out for the first time since her death.

Sierra Rhodd, 20, was killed when bullets pierced the walls of her bedroom in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

Deputies say they do not believe she was the intended target, but instead her 15-year-old brother.

“I’m heartbroken,” Tanner Rhodd, Sierra’s brother, told FOX 26. “I just wish that I could have been there for her. I was obviously the target, me and my dad, so we should’ve been the ones that are right there, not my sister.”

Investigators believe the motive was to shoot the victim's 15-year-old brother for an on-going feud he had with several individuals.

Tanner's father, Michael Rhodd, told FOX 26 his son was involved in a fight a month or two ago.

Sierra suffered from muscular dystrophy and lived with her parents on Timber Crest Drive in northwest Houston. Around 11 p.m., deputies say multiple people opened fire on the house.

Video surveillance footage captured three vehicles, a dark-colored sedan, a motorcycle, and truck traveling westbound towards the victim’s residence prior to the shooting. Neighbors reported seeing a dark-colored sedan and a red pickup truck fleeing the scene immediately after the shooting.

During the investigation, detectives examined the scene and found several fire casings lying in the front yard, rear side yard, as well as the roadway in front of the home in question. These casings consist of at least four different calibers—approximately 40 to 60 fired casings in total.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder, but a judge later determined there was no probable cause in the case against her.

If you have any more information on the deadly shooting on Timber Crest Drive, call Harris County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

