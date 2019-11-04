A man is now charged with arson in the fire that destroyed an oddities and taxidermy shop in the Heights on Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Jindra appeared in court over the weekend.

Jonathan Jindra, charged with arson, appeared in PC court over the weekend.

"God told me to do it," Jindra said to investigators. He stated that on Halloween night, God spoke to him and told him he needed to burn Wilde Collection.

Jindra then admitted to going to Walmart to buy two gas cans and filling them at a nearby gas station. He was nervous so he drank two beers before heading to the store.

Officials say he then walked into the Wilde Collection and poured out two cans of gasoline before setting balled up socks on fire and throwing it on the gas.

After lighting the fire, the suspect walked down the street where an off duty police officer and bystanders restrained him until HPD arrived.

Jindra's ex-girlfriend works at the store, but he claims the fire wasn't personal.

Advertisement

In court on Saturday, he said he wanted to represent himself. "I've proven to hundreds of people that I am a prophet," Jindra said.

His bond was set at $50,000.