Man charged, wanted in West Houston bowling alley parking lot death

Houston police are looking for a man accused of the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a west Houston bowling alley.

Dionate Banks, is charged with murder in the death of Gregory Shead in the 900 block of Bunker Hill Rd. about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Banks, 29, is not in custody at this time.

According to HPD, Shead and another man got into an altercation outside a bowling alley.

During the altercation, the other man shot and killed Shead. The gunman, who was initially described only as a black male, fled the scene.

HPD says that further investigation led them to identify Banks as their suspect and he was subsequently charged.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dionate Banks is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.