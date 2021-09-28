Man charged in murder of mother of 5 was out on multiple felony bonds, wanted for not returning to court

"Eight people have been murdered in September by defendants released on multiple felony bonds felony PR bonds or bond forfeitures," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

That brings the total number of Harris County residents, who needlessly lost their lives because of felony bond reform to 142.

One of the most recent victims is Ryniscia Sanford, a mother of five.

"He didn’t have to take her life he ended her life, and what about her children? They need her more than anything in the world," said Sanford’s mother-in-law, Carolyn Smithers.

Sanford’s alleged killer is 29-year-old Cameron Davis.

"You can generally label him as a career habitual felon," Kahan said.

In August of 2020, 182nd Criminal District Court Judge Danny Lacayo granted Davis bond for two felonies. One of the charges felon in possession of a weapon.

Last January, Davis picked up new felony charges and was back before Judge Lacayo.

"The 182nd District Court did what should be done, they revoked his bond," said Kahan.

But a month later, Judge Danny Lacayo set Bond for Davis at $50,000.

Davis never returned to court, so he’s been a wanted fugitive for months.

"He needs to be captured. He really does, this is a sad situation he’s put us through," Smithers said. "She has five kids."

While on the run, Davis continued to rack up more felony charges. Most for crimes he’s accused of committing against Sanford.

"She’s been the victim of multiple offenses by this defendant whose been repeatedly released by the court," Kahan said.

Last Thursday, police say Davis shot Sanford five times. He’s now charged with her murder.

Relatives of Sanford place some of the blame on Judge Danny Lacayo.

"You got murderers out here, you don’t up their bonds. They go free and look at what they do. Now I’ve got a daughter-in-law that won’t ever see her kids," Smithers said. "It’s not fair."