River Oaks fire: Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire on DelMonte Drive

The Brief Houston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire that sparked up late Friday evening. Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up just before 8:15 p.m. on Del Monte Drive at West Lane. No injuries have been reported.



Houston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire that sparked up late Friday evening.

What we know:

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up just before 8:15 p.m. on Del Monte Drive at West Lane in River Oaks.

Authorities said firefighters are currently battling the fire defensively.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known.