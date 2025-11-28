Expand / Collapse search
River Oaks fire: Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire on DelMonte Drive

Published  November 28, 2025 9:28pm CST
Houston
The Brief

    • Houston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire that sparked up late Friday evening.
    • Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up just before 8:15 p.m. on Del Monte Drive at West Lane.
    • No injuries have been reported.

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire that sparked up late Friday evening. 

What we know:

Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up just before 8:15 p.m. on Del Monte Drive at West Lane in River Oaks. 

Authorities said firefighters are currently battling the fire defensively. 

No injuries have been reported. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

