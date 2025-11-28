River Oaks fire: Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire on DelMonte Drive
HOUSTON - Houston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire that sparked up late Friday evening.
What we know:
Details are limited, but officials said the fire sparked up just before 8:15 p.m. on Del Monte Drive at West Lane in River Oaks.
Authorities said firefighters are currently battling the fire defensively.
No injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The Source: Houston Fire Department