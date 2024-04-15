Police are at an apartment complex in southwest Houston where a man is believed to be barricaded inside one of the units, officials say.

The call first came in around 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Reims Road.

According to police, the caller reported that a man had a dagger and was throwing it at people.

Police stationed outside of an apartment where a suspect is believed to be barricaded.

The caller also said the suspect was there yesterday and was assaulting and threatening people, officials say.

Police are trying to get the man to come out and are getting a warrant to enter the apartment, HPD says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.