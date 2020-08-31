Man arrested in emergency room after overnight shooting in Texas City

Texas City Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday, Aug. 31 just after midnight.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of 17th Avenue North where emergency crews found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was transported to Clear Regional for treatment.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Troy Alvarado.

According to police, Alvardo fled the scene when a witness returned fire at him. Alvardo was later discovered at UTMB Victory Lakes Emergency with a gunshot wound to the leg after a tip was given to League City Police Department.

Texas City Police arrived at the emergency room and Alvarado was arrested and transported to the Texas City jail, where he was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $80,000 each.