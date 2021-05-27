Man arrested for allegedly hitting responding officer in Spring
article
SPRING, Texas - A man is in custody Thursday evening after authorities say he attacked a constable deputy responding to a disturbance in Spring, Texas.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
It happened in the 23300 block of Balthasar St, where several police officers responded to calls of a disturbance in the area.
That's when an unidentified man reportedly attacked a female constable deputy.
The officer suffered minor injuries, but the man is now in custody for Assaulting a Police Officer.
No other information was available as of this writing.
Advertisement