Man arrested for allegedly hitting responding officer in Spring

A man is in custody Thursday evening after authorities say he attacked a constable deputy responding to a disturbance in Spring, Texas.

It happened in the 23300 block of Balthasar St, where several police officers responded to calls of a disturbance in the area.

That's when an unidentified man reportedly attacked a female constable deputy.

The officer suffered minor injuries, but the man is now in custody for Assaulting a Police Officer.

No other information was available as of this writing.

