Man and his wife, two sons, pets found dead in home after apparent murder-suicide: FBCSO

An entire family was found dead at a Fort Bend County home after police were called for a welfare check.

At 4:19 a.m. on Sunday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office received a request for a welfare check concerning an adult male who may want to harm his family.

Deputies arrived at the location, 9200 block of Sabastian Drive in the Houston area of Fort Bend County to find an unresponsive household. Deputies had to make forced entry after no one answered the door and observing two apparent deceased people in the kitchen area.

Deputies discovered four bodies inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Ryan Brown, 48, appears to have killed his wife, two teen sons, and two dogs before turning the gun on himself. The victims are the suspect's wife Lynette Brown, 49, and two sons Sam, 16 and Hayes, 13.

"This is heartbreaking that an entire family is wiped out from the actions of one person," said Sheriff Troy Nehls. "Violence is never the answer and there are people you can call to ask for help. We have a terrific Crisis Intervention Team that is ready at all time to help you or a family member in distress."