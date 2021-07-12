Man alleges security guard at downtown Houston Greyhound station assaulted him

A Houston family is trying to seek answers after a loved one was reportedly assaulted at a Greyhound Station downtown by a security guard.

The attorney’s for Fred Ochoa Jr. were able to obtain a clip of the alleged assault that happened at the doorway of the lobby.

"I keep reliving that assault and I’ve isolated myself," said Ochoa Jr.

In the video that can be disturbing to watch for some, you can see Ochoa Jr. and the security guard standing facing each other.

The security guard then swings for Fred’s head, landing multiple punches. He is later dragged out by one leg.

"He just went at me. After the second hit, I don’t remember anything, I just remember going down and seeing him over me, punching me with all his might," said Ochoa Jr.

After that incident, Ochoa Jr tells FOX 26 he suffered multiple injures from a busted nose to a torn tendon in his hip, that’s also causing him foot issues.

Ochoa claims the incident started after he tried to help an elderly woman who fell down. He tells us he was stopped and told security will take care of it, but says security laughed at the women.

"That upset me so I said, ‘are you all going to help her? If not I’ll help her,’" said Ochoa Jr. "I said I’m going to report this and that's when they started moving around."

Ochoa claims the situation intensified after a crowed started to form and someone accused him of filming on his phone.

Greyhound hires a security company called All National Security Inc. to patrol the station.

Ochoa tells FOX 26, the security guard tried to press charges against him, but those were dropped by the DA’s office.

Charges have not been filed against the security guard, but Ochoa tells us the DA’s office could revisit the case.