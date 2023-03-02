Man accused of using machete during aggravated assault in Fort Bend Co.

article

One man is behind bars on charges of aggravated assault after an incident on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call in the 7700 block of Merchant Drive in Needville.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim wounded by a suspect with a machete.

The victim was later taken to Memorial Hermann-Sugar Land where he was treated for his injuries.

Authorities said after further investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Hector Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrest warrant without bond.

He is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail.