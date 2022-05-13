Man accused of stealing redeemed bingo tickets in custody after chase, standoff on Eastex Freeway

A man accused of stealing redeemed bingo tickets at an Indian reservation casino just outside of Livingston has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a standoff on the Eastex Freeway Friday morning.

According to Naskila Gaming, the man grabbed several electronic bingo tickets that had already been redeemed around 5:45 a.m.

When he was approached by Naskila Security, the guest fled the facility and drove off in a white Dodge Charger.

Alabama Coushatta Indian Reservation Police Chief Rex Evans previously said that the man had walked into the reservation and robbed the casino and its patrons.

Tribal Police were alerted and on the scene within a minute and the pursuit of the Charger began.

The pursuit went through Livingston then south on I-69, the Eastex Freeway. Polk and Montgomery County Sheriff's Offices and Texas DPS also joined in the pursuit.

The Charger experienced a blown out tire after several collisions in Livingston, police said. The car came to a stop between the Kingwood and Northpark exits near Kingwood.

The suspect refused to get out, leading to a standoff with several law enforcement agencies just after 7 a.m. All lanes were subsequently closed on the freeway.

Law enforcement approached the vehicle with weapons drawn.

The suspect finally exited the vehicle and surrendered.

Naskila Gaming says there were no other patrons involved in this incident and no injuries at the casino.