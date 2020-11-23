Man accused of killing one woman and chaining another to a bed before fleeing Liberty Co.

Jose Marin Soriano was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol yesterday, Sunday, November 22 around noon, he was wanted for murder.

Liberty County Police say Soriano was attempting to cross into the United States by the U.S. /Mexico border crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Liberty County Police, Soriano, 59, murdered one woman and sexually assaulted another that he chained to a bed on Sept. 19 in north Liberty County.

Police say that both of the women worked at cleaning houses for 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano.

RELATED: Deputies: Woman found dead, another chained to bed in Liberty Co.

It is reported that Soriano had some revealing photos of the deceased female and he had told the victim that he would delete the photos if she would meet him at his home this evening.

Advertisement

Per Liberty County Police:

When the two women arrived at the home of Soriano, he allegedly pulled a gun and sexually assaulted the female chained to the bed.

Evidently, in an attempt to escape the house, the deceased female got into her vehicle and attempted to back out of the yard but the car crashed into the woods across the street from Soriano’s home.

When Medical Examiners observed the body they discovered a gunshot wound.

Liberty County Investigators will return Jose Soriano to Texas where he will be placed in the Liberty County Jail where he will be held for trial