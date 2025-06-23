Man accused of committing horrendous acts while posing as funeral director violates bond, no action taken

The Brief Despite a judge setting bond for Javian Major at $10,000 last year, his bond hasn't been raised even with all he's accused of doing. Major made headlines in 2024 for allegedly posing as a funeral director. In addition to being free on bond, Major is serving three years' probation after pleading guilty to drug possession in Louisiana.



262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray set Javian Major's bond at just $10,000 last year. Even with all he's accused of doing, she's yet to raise it a dime.

Houston crime: Man accused of posing as funeral director in 2024 violates bond

The backstory:

There are customers of Major who claim they don't know if they have the ashes of their loved one or a strangers'.

Police say he made grief worse for family members who didn't know what had happened to their loved one's remains.

What they're saying:

On the day of her 27-year-old son's funeral, Pamela Busby says his body was warm and blood was coming from his nose.

"It was horrifying," she said. "I cry every day."

Pamela has made the 262nd District Court aware that Major appears to still be working in the funeral industry,

"I'm in the court with the judge, she told him don't do any funerals," said Pamela. "I'm thinking he thinks it's a joke."

At one point, Major was a wanted fugitive.

"After Major was charged, then he got out on bond, and then he failed to appear in court," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He was on the run, he was brought back."

In addition to being free on bond, Major is serving three years' probation after pleading guilty to drug possession in Louisiana.

Pretrial services recently told the court they can't monitor Major's tracking device.

Why you should care:

Even though she could revoke Major's bond and jail him or raise his bond amount, the judge has taken no action against him.