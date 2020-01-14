Man, 75, with dementia reported missing from Houston

article

Houston police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia.

Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez was last seen around noon Monday leaving the 7600 block of Avenue E in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a red polo shirt with black stripes, a dark jacket, brown pants, black shoes, and a red or blue baseball cap. He is 5’7” tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He has dementia and is wearing a medical bracelet with his information on it.

Anyone with information on Samuel’s whereabouts can call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.

