Missing man, 22, last seen walking after vehicle accident in Liberty County

A missing 22-year-old man who was last seen in Liberty County on Tuesday had just been in a vehicle accident and may have been injured, officials say.

Texas EquuSearch is beginning an active search for Nathan Heathco on Friday morning.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Heathco was last seen Tuesday walking on FM 1409 after a vehicle accident.

Heathco was wearing a green camo jacket, a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans and brown and green cowboy boots.

He has "Dirty" tattooed on the back of his left leg and "South" tattooed on the right leg. He also has a tattoo of praying hands on the back of his right shoulder, and the name "Cassidy" tattooed in the rib area of his right side.

Heathco is 6’1" tall, 176 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that is cut short. He has a light mustache and goatee.

Anyone who saw Heathco since he was reported missing or who has information on his current whereabouts is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.