Male shot to death in street in east Harris County

A male was found shot to death in the street in east Harris County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of White Cedar Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone walking their dog heard gunshots and went to check. He found the male shot in the roadway and called 911, authorities say.

The male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this murder are asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.