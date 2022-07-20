Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County

Male shot to death in street in east Harris County

Harris County
The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly shooting on White Cedar.

A male was found shot to death in the street in east Harris County on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of White Cedar Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone walking their dog heard gunshots and went to check. He found the male shot in the roadway and called 911, authorities say.

The male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene for the investigation.

Anyone with information about this murder are asked to call the  HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.