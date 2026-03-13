Former Houston Synagogue Director credits Houston police training in Michigan synagogue attack

The Brief A former Program Director at a Houston Synagogue is currently the Executive Director at Temple Israel, the Synagogue that was attacked Thursday afternoon. The Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali. The Houston native says that training from Houston police helped his response during the attack in West Bloomfield, MI.



An attack on a Michigan synagogue on Thursday has revealed a local connection to the Houston community.

Michigan synagogue attack: Executive Director says Houston police training helped with crisis

What we know:

Jason Plotkin, the Executive Director of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, is a Houston native who credits his previous experience in Texas to having helped him navigate the crisis.

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, a suspect identified as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali by the Department of Homeland Security, rammed a vehicle into the Temple Israel synagogue and opened fire with a rifle.

One security guard was injured, and 30 officers were treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials. No children or staff members were harmed.

Here in Houston:

Plotkin, who previously served as the Program Director at Congregation Emanu El in Houston, says his time in Texas prepared him for this moment.

He cited his experience during Hurricane Harvey as a key factor in his ability to "pivot" and remain calm during the disruption.

"Our security, as was put into place at our temple, was executed at a high level, and that’s what kept us safe," Plotkin said.

He also noted that the training provided by the Houston Police Department during his time at Congregation Emanu El was instrumental in the successful execution of safety protocols during the Michigan attack.

In Harris County:

Following the attack, local law enforcement agencies, like Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, say they're increasing security around local places of worship.

Rosen says he plans on having a higher presence of parked patrol cars near faith-based organizations, but he also urges the millions of residents of Harris County that if they "see something, say something."

What's next:

Plotkin says despite the damage to their building, Temple Israel is continuing services at alternative locations. He says he's grateful for the outpouring of support from both the local Michigan community and his former neighbors in Houston.

"I've heard from a lot of folks down there in Texas, reaching out and sending love up to us in Michigan," Plotkin said. "We're just grateful for the support."