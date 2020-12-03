Expand / Collapse search

Male fatally shot in parking lot of townhomes in southeast Houston

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Police investigate a deadly shooting on Scott Street.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a parking lot in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of Scott Street.

Police say the male – believed to be in his late teens or early 20s – had been shot at least once in the parking lot of the townhomes.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities are looking for witnesses or surveillance video that can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

