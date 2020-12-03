Male fatally shot in parking lot of townhomes in southeast Houston

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a parking lot in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of Scott Street.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

Police say the male – believed to be in his late teens or early 20s – had been shot at least once in the parking lot of the townhomes.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities are looking for witnesses or surveillance video that can help with the investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS