Major Houston road closure this weekend: I-610 West Loop at Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON - If you’re traveling on the west side of Houston this weekend, there’s a major road closure you need to know about.
All northbound mainlanes of the I-610 West Loop will be closed between the I-69 Southwest Freeway and Richmond Avenue beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday.
LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions
Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road via the Westheimer exit.
Additionally, two southbound mainlanes of the I-610 West Loop at the I-69 Southwest Freeway will also be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will remain in place until noon Sunday.
The closure is part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.
TxDOT says crews will continue preparation for upcoming work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69.
Advertisement