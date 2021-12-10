Major Houston road closure this weekend: I-610 West Loop at Southwest Freeway

If you’re traveling on the west side of Houston this weekend, there’s a major road closure you need to know about.

All northbound mainlanes of the I-610 West Loop will be closed between the I-69 Southwest Freeway and Richmond Avenue beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road via the Westheimer exit.

Additionally, two southbound mainlanes of the I-610 West Loop at the I-69 Southwest Freeway will also be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will remain in place until noon Sunday.

The closure is part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

TxDOT says crews will continue preparation for upcoming work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS