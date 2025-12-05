Harris County deputy inhales powdery substance during traffic stop, hospitalized

The Brief A Harris County deputy conducting a traffic stop inhaled an unknown powdery substance in Atascocita and was hospitalized. Officials say the substance became airborne after they stopped an evading driver. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading in a vehicle.



A Harris County constable deputy had to be hospitalized after inhaling a substance during a traffic stop in Atascocita, according to authorities.

Deputy hospitalized after inhaling substance

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman's Office reports deputies had conducted a traffic stop on Ramsay Cascades Drive in The Groves area. The evading driver was eventually detained by deputies and started searching the vehicle.

While the deputies were searching, a white powdery substance became airborne and one of the deputies inhaled it, the constable's office reported. The deputy started to experience severe medical symptoms.

Photos courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

According to officials, other constable deputies began giving the deputy in trouble multiple doses of Narcan until EMS arrived. Once they did, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading in a vehicle. They could face more charges depending on the lab results.

What we don't know:

The suspect in the traffic stop was not identified. Authorities have not reported what the substance the deputy inhaled was.