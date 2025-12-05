Expand / Collapse search

Harris County deputy inhales powdery substance during traffic stop, hospitalized

Published  December 5, 2025 7:09am CST
The Brief

    • A Harris County deputy conducting a traffic stop inhaled an unknown powdery substance in Atascocita and was hospitalized.
    • Officials say the substance became airborne after they stopped an evading driver.
    • The suspect was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading in a vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County constable deputy had to be hospitalized after inhaling a substance during a traffic stop in Atascocita, according to authorities.

Deputy hospitalized after inhaling substance

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman's Office reports deputies had conducted a traffic stop on Ramsay Cascades Drive in The Groves area. The evading driver was eventually detained by deputies and started searching the vehicle.

While the deputies were searching, a white powdery substance became airborne and one of the deputies inhaled it, the constable's office reported. The deputy started to experience severe medical symptoms.

Photos courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

According to officials, other constable deputies began giving the deputy in trouble multiple doses of Narcan until EMS arrived. Once they did, he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading in a vehicle. They could face more charges depending on the lab results.

What we don't know:

The suspect in the traffic stop was not identified. Authorities have not reported what the substance the deputy inhaled was.

The Source: Information provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

