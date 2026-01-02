Major Houston court cases scheduled for trial in 2026

The Brief We have complied a list of high-profile Houston cases that are scheduled to go to trial this year. Among them are trials for three men charged in the death of a Harris County deputy.



Several high-profile criminal cases are set to go to trial in Houston in 2026.

Here's a look at some of the cases we're tracking and will be bringing you updates on this year.

Trial dates can change based on other court proceedings.

3 charged in death of Harris Co. deputy

Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez was off-duty when he was killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on March 31, 2022.

Authorities said he was shot multiple times while confronting catalytic converter thieves targeting his truck. His death prompted the passage of the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act in 2023, increasing penalties for catalytic converter thefts.

Joshua Stewart, Fredarius Clark, and Fredrick Tardy were charged with capital murder in his death.

What's next:

All three suspects have trials scheduled for 2026.

Stewart, who is in jail without bond, has a trial set for Jan. 9.

Clark, who is also in jail without bond, has a trial scheduled for March 20.

Tardy, who remains in jail with a $750,000 bond, has a trial scheduled for May 29.

Robin Williams

Robin Williams was charged with felony continual assault of a family member in 2023, while she was a Missouri City police officer and Houston mayoral candidate.

Court documents allege that during a New Year's Eve argument, Williams punched her boyfriend and assaulted him with her police baton. Authorities also reviewed video evidence from a previous incident in August where Williams allegedly used her baton to hit him multiple times.

According to court documents, the boyfriend said that after another argument, she went to the bedroom, grabbed her taser and shot him with it.

Williams is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

What's next:

Her trial is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Terry Bryan Rivera

Terry Bryan Rivera faces a capital murder charge in Harris County for the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez, the son of Rivera's former partner.

Authorities allege that Rivera fired into the window of the family's apartment around 3 a.m. on March 4, 2024, killing the boy as he ran to check on his younger sisters during the commotion.

Rivera was apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border and brought back to Houston. He remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

What's next:

Records show Rivera’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 6.

Terran Green

Terran Green faces four counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant following a violent chain of events that began when he allegedly shot and injured Harris County Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop on Aug. 16, 2023.

Authorities say he fled, prompting a nearly 24-hour manhunt. Law enforcement tracked him down to a rental home in Humble, where a five-hour standoff ensued.

During the confrontation, authorities say Green shot at law enforcement officers who tried to arrest him, wounding two U.S. marshals and a deputy.

What's next:

Green has a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 23.

Eric Niles Morales

A former Harris County detention officer is charged in connection to an inmate’s death in 2021.

Records show Morales was originally charged with manslaughter in 2023 for the death of Jaquaree Simmons; however, that charge was dismissed this September, when he was instead indicted by a grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Morales is accused of kneeing Simmons in the head, striking his head against a door and dropping him on his head.

He is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

What's next:

Records show his trial is set to begin April 6.