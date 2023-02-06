article

A former Harris County jailer is charged with manslaughter.

28-year-old Eric Niles Morales of Houston is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on February 17, 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 11 employees terminated, 6 suspended after investigation into Harris County Jail death

His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his head.

11 detention officers were fired, and six others were suspended in the investigation.

Morales is the only one charged in the death.