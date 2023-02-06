Expand / Collapse search

Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death

Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County jailer is charged with manslaughter. 

28-year-old Eric Niles Morales of Houston is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on February 17, 2021. 

His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his head.

11 detention officers were fired, and six others were suspended in the investigation.

Morales is the only one charged in the death.