Mail crates and packages found scattered along highway in Splendora

Splendora
FOX 26 Houston
Deputies loaded packages found scattered on the side of the highway onto the back of a wrecker.

SPLENDORA, Texas - Mail crates and packages were found scattered along the side of the highway in Splendora.

When police arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. Monday, they say two women were trying to pick up the mail, and another driver had stopped and loaded up some packages.

Another crate was found about a mile south with packages scattered.

Deputies picked up the mail and containers and loaded them onto the back of a wrecker.

Postal Inspectors have been notified.