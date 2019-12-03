Mail crates and packages found scattered along highway in Splendora
SPLENDORA, Texas - Mail crates and packages were found scattered along the side of the highway in Splendora.
When police arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. Monday, they say two women were trying to pick up the mail, and another driver had stopped and loaded up some packages.
Another crate was found about a mile south with packages scattered.
Deputies picked up the mail and containers and loaded them onto the back of a wrecker.
Postal Inspectors have been notified.