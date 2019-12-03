Mail crates and packages found scattered along highway in Splendora

article

Mail crates and packages were found scattered along the side of the highway in Splendora.

When police arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. Monday, they say two women were trying to pick up the mail, and another driver had stopped and loaded up some packages.

Another crate was found about a mile south with packages scattered.

Deputies picked up the mail and containers and loaded them onto the back of a wrecker.

Postal Inspectors have been notified.