Magnolia ISD board approves making mask optional starting on April 1

The Magnolia Independent School District board announced Monday they will be making masks optional starting on April 1.

The announcement was made on Monday night.

The announcement comes after Texas Governor Greg Abott announced a new executive order regarding lifting the mask mandate goes into effect on Wednesday.

The Texas Education Agency recently updated their guidance to school districts saying, "a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy."

